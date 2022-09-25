Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading Down 3.1% Over Last Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Hermez Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.50 or 0.00018606 BTC on exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $127.72 million and approximately $602,362.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005325 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,788.28 or 0.99995898 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004961 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006805 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00059166 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010645 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005714 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005321 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00065442 BTC.

Hermez Network Coin Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 coins. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.