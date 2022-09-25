HODL (HODL) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.50 Million

HODL (HODL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last seven days, HODL has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. HODL has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $13,437.00 worth of HODL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HODL coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,943.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00022831 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00150923 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00282894 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.84 or 0.00748754 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $114.11 or 0.00603252 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000945 BTC.

About HODL

HODL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the 1GB AES Pattern Search hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2016. HODL’s total supply is 729,362,990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 728,894,548,471,655 coins. The Reddit community for HODL is https://reddit.com/r/HodlToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HODL’s official Twitter account is @hodlcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HODL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HOdlcoin is just like Bitcoin, but it pays interest on every balance. This is to recognize the importance of HODLers and properly reward HODLing. Very high interest rates (4000%+ APR) are paid in the first few months to attract early adopters to the project. Proof of Work 1GB AES Pattern Search POW. Pattern Search involves filling up RAM with pseudo-random data, and then conducting a search for the start location of an AES encrypted data pattern in that data. Pattern Search is an evolution of the ProtoShares Momentum PoW, first used in MemoryCoin and later modified for use in CryptoNight(Monero,Bytecoin), Ethash(Ethereum). CPU/GPU friendly. Pools https://hodl.suprnova.cc/https://hodl.maxminers.net/https://hodl.blockquarry.com/Paper Wallet http://hodlpaperwallets.tk/Block Explorers http://hodl.presstab.pwhttp://www.tekyexplorer.xyz/hodl/http://coinofview.com/coin/HOdlcoin.htmlTelegram | Discord | Facebook | BitcoinTalk Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HODL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HODL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HODL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

