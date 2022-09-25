Hoese & Co LLP Sells 330 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hoese & Co LLP cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Apple were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 457,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $62,603,000 after purchasing an additional 227,908 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,144,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,525,000 after purchasing an additional 43,777 shares in the last quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 48,181 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 30,311 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $150.43 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.32 and a 200 day moving average of $155.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.68.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

