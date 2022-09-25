Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Argus

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Argus from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $46.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.28. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 167,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 17,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. 39.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

