Ignition Achieves Market Cap of $20,561.67 (IC)

Ignition (IC) traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $20,561.67 and approximately $15.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005150 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009597 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.87 or 0.00728964 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Ignition Profile

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,572,375 coins and its circulating supply is 1,559,202 coins. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ignition Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

