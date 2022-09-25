Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.39

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.39 and last traded at $22.44, with a volume of 4541 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get Inogen alerts:

Inogen Trading Down 3.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.79. The stock has a market cap of $524.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inogen

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $103.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.64 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INGN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Inogen by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after acquiring an additional 9,913 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Inogen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at $591,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inogen

(Get Rating)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.