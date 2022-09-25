Insider Buying: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Buys $360,793.29 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.19 per share, with a total value of $360,793.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,808.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tobias Lutke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 13th, Tobias Lutke purchased 4,482 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $337,897.98.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Tobias Lutke purchased 5,894 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $365,428.00.

On Tuesday, August 30th, Tobias Lutke purchased 5,577 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $378,957.15.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Tobias Lutke purchased 5,177 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.94 per share, with a total value of $372,433.38.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Tobias Lutke bought 4,023 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.55 per share, with a total value of $364,282.65.

On Thursday, August 11th, Tobias Lutke bought 3,930 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.24 per share, with a total value of $382,153.20.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 1.7 %

Coinbase Global stock opened at $61.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of -30.63 and a beta of 3.31. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $368.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.45 and a 200-day moving average of $94.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($1.91). The company had revenue of $808.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.32 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COIN. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,251,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $312,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,188 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,143,942,000 after purchasing an additional 260,538 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 304.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $199,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Operations LP lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $174,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

