Insider Buying: Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Insider Buys $905,850.00 in Stock

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) insider Jamie Welch bought 24,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.60 per share, for a total transaction of $905,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,888,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,714,305.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jamie Welch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Jamie Welch bought 1,100 shares of Kinetik stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.53 per share, for a total transaction of $42,383.00.

Kinetik Trading Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ KNTK opened at $32.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.60. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 128.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.87.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $1.78. The business had revenue of $335.57 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KNTK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Kinetik from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinetik has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

