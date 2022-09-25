Insider Selling: General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) CEO Sells 37,895 Shares of Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

GIS opened at $79.17 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.19 and a 200-day moving average of $71.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.33.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 45.47%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in General Mills by 1,160.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

