Insider Selling: HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Director Sells $1,807,000.00 in Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,570 shares in the company, valued at $9,148,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
HealthEquity Trading Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ:HQY opened at $71.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.99. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.90. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $74.04.
HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.36.
About HealthEquity
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HealthEquity (HQY)
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.