Insider Selling: HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Director Sells $1,807,000.00 in Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,570 shares in the company, valued at $9,148,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

HealthEquity Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $71.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.99. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.90. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $74.04.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,884,000 after buying an additional 27,146 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in HealthEquity by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in HealthEquity by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in HealthEquity by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.36.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

