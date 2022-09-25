Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $1,120,387.10 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORNGet Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.43, for a total transaction of $1,120,387.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,242,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,840,977.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MORN opened at $215.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.10 and a 200 day moving average of $249.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.58 and a fifty-two week high of $350.21.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Morningstar by 1,109.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

