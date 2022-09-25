Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $1,120,387.10 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.43, for a total transaction of $1,120,387.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,242,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,840,977.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Morningstar Price Performance

MORN opened at $215.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.10 and a 200 day moving average of $249.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.58 and a fifty-two week high of $350.21.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

Morningstar Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Morningstar by 1,109.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.