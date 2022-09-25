Insider Selling: NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Sells C$273,334.23 in Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 23,543 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.61, for a total transaction of C$273,334.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,243,667.33.

Kevin Garth Asman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.59, for a total transaction of C$57,950.00.

Shares of TSE NVA opened at C$9.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$4.89 and a 12 month high of C$14.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.98. The stock has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$463.27 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 2.7899998 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVA. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.33.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

