Insider Selling: Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Insider Sells 15,666 Shares of Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) insider Joanne Curley sold 15,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $323,816.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,233.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joanne Curley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Joanne Curley sold 1,630 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $30,758.10.

On Friday, August 19th, Joanne Curley sold 6,909 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $132,652.80.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Joanne Curley sold 988 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $16,608.28.

On Tuesday, July 19th, Joanne Curley sold 11,444 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $183,218.44.

On Thursday, July 14th, Joanne Curley sold 9,104 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $137,834.56.

On Thursday, July 7th, Joanne Curley sold 9,666 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $145,473.30.

Vera Therapeutics Price Performance

VERA stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The firm has a market cap of $595.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

VERA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 53,498 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,122,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 33,331 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 142,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

