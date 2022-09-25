Insured Finance (INFI) Hits Market Cap of $6.13 Million

Insured Finance (INFI) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0511 or 0.00000271 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Insured Finance has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $6.13 million and $213.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Insured Finance is insured.finance.

Insured Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant.”

