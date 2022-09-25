Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) CEO Sells $8,296,446.15 in Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ICE opened at $93.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $90.05 and a one year high of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

