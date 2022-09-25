Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index Price Down 24.8% Over Last 7 Days (BDPI)

Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index (BDPI) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last week, Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index coin can now be purchased for approximately $78.56 or 0.00413468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index has a market capitalization of $203,321.00 and $15,553.00 worth of Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011035 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070934 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10844119 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index

Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index’s launch date was April 5th, 2021. Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index’s total supply is 2,574 coins. Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @BasketDAOOrg. Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index’s official website is basketdao.org/baskets/BDPI.

Buying and Selling Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index

According to CryptoCompare, “Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index is a basket of yield-earning tokens that allow investors to gain exposure to multiple tokens at once.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

