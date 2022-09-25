Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Receives $2.36 Average Target Price from Analysts

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISNPY shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.70 ($2.76) to €2.20 ($2.24) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Intesa Sanpaolo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.90 ($2.96) to €2.60 ($2.65) in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.70 ($2.76) to €2.30 ($2.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo to €2.90 ($2.96) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Intesa Sanpaolo Price Performance

Intesa Sanpaolo stock opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.81. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $20.22.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

