iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4,916.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 44,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $106.80 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.31.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

