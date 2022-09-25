iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Stake Increased by Bell Bank

Bell Bank lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.0% in the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

ESGD opened at $56.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.68. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $82.46.

