iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,405 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9,404.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 16,173,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 16,002,843 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,115,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,759,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,643,000 after acquiring an additional 601,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,626,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,647,000 after acquiring an additional 361,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $11,054,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IDV opened at $23.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.80. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

