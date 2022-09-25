iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $59.29

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $59.29 and last traded at $59.31, with a volume of 6739 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.74.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IWX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 355.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 209,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,899 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $15,903,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $655,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

