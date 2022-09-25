iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Boosted by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.1% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,001,000 after buying an additional 1,416,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,931,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,945,000 after purchasing an additional 394,911 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $371.42 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $405.47 and a 200-day moving average of $411.18.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

