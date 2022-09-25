iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10,313.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,033,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,994,664 shares during the period. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of IYW stock opened at $76.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.53. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $75.20 and a 1-year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

