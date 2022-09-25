J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 489,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 71,643 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.47% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $98,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,218,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,067.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 192,319 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,477.0% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 149,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,058,000 after acquiring an additional 140,207 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth $25,393,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 816,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,015,000 after acquiring an additional 97,549 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $161.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.40. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.92 and a 12 month high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee purchased 210 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,495.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.63.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.