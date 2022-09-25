J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes $26,000 Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,267 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of HubSpot at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter worth $250,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 17.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 8,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 14.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 17,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,503,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 565.4% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 21,998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,448,000 after buying an additional 18,692 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot stock opened at $272.81 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $257.21 and a 12-month high of $866.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $326.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $421.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.67 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total transaction of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,478,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total transaction of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,478,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,200 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.92.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

