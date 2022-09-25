Jarvis+ (JAR) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges

Jarvis+ (JAR) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. In the last week, Jarvis+ has traded down 8% against the dollar. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $795,328.00 and approximately $41,690.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Jarvis+ Coin Profile
Jarvis+’s launch date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins. Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com/pc/index.en.html. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI.
Buying and Selling Jarvis+
