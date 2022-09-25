John Oyler Sells 30,520 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2022

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNEGet Rating) CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $4,684,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,070,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,885,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BeiGene Price Performance

BGNE stock opened at $138.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $118.18 and a 1 year high of $392.30.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNEGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($5.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $341.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.28 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 38.58% and a negative net margin of 187.65%. Equities analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BGNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BeiGene from $300.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BeiGene

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,587,000 after acquiring an additional 18,307 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,524,000. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

(Get Rating)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.