Jonathan M. Glaser Acquires 20,000 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Stock

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) Director Jonathan M. Glaser purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $245,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,020. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $11.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.86.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -526.32%.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,268,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,690,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,599 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,742,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,577,000 after purchasing an additional 921,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 885,181 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPP. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

See Also

