Julie Papanek Grant Sells 613,603 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 613,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $11,382,335.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,464,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,012,783.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Julie Papanek Grant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Julie Papanek Grant sold 76,725 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $1,578,233.25.

On Thursday, September 15th, Julie Papanek Grant sold 51,281 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $1,171,770.85.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Julie Papanek Grant sold 87,647 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $2,138,586.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $18.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average is $15.08. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $28.35.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.11). On average, analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DAWN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

