JulSwap (JULD) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $267,068.00

JulSwap (JULD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last week, JulSwap has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $267,068.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,166,808 coins. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JulSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

