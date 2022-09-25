Keanu Inu (KEANU) Price Down 0.9% This Week

Keanu Inu (KEANU) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. During the last week, Keanu Inu has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Keanu Inu coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Keanu Inu has a market cap of $413,188.00 and $9,932.00 worth of Keanu Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Keanu Inu alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011035 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070934 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10844119 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Keanu Inu Profile

Keanu Inu launched on May 9th, 2021. Keanu Inu’s total supply is 52,488,742,099,401,800 coins. The Reddit community for Keanu Inu is https://reddit.com/r/keanuInu. Keanu Inu’s official Twitter account is @InuKeanu.

Buying and Selling Keanu Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Keanu Inu ($KEANU) is a fully decentralized, peer-to-peer digital currency, owned in whole by its community with instant rewards for holders.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keanu Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keanu Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keanu Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keanu Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keanu Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.