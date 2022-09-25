KeeperDAO Price Hits $28.80 on Major Exchanges (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (ROOK) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. KeeperDAO has a market cap of $37.76 million and approximately $563,582.00 worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KeeperDAO has traded up 35.9% against the US dollar. One KeeperDAO coin can now be purchased for about $28.80 or 0.00152016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,268,385 coins. KeeperDAO’s official website is www.keeperdao.com. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols.Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool.”

