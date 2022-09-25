KelVPN (KEL) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $284,114.00

KelVPN (KEL) traded up 19.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 25th. KelVPN has a total market cap of $284,114.00 and $32,896.00 worth of KelVPN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KelVPN has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One KelVPN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KelVPN alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011035 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070934 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10844119 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

KelVPN Profile

KelVPN’s genesis date was March 17th, 2021. KelVPN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. KelVPN’s official Twitter account is @kelvpn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KelVPN is kelvpn.com.

Buying and Selling KelVPN

According to CryptoCompare, “KelVPN is a decentralized VPN based on the Cellframe Network protocol and realized as a t-dApp in the Cellframe ecosystem and inhabits the first Cellchain (KEL-testnet).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KelVPN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KelVPN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KelVPN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KelVPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KelVPN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.