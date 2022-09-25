KeyFi Trading Down 9.9% Over Last Week (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 25th. KeyFi has a total market cap of $186,131.02 and approximately $20.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0456 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, KeyFi has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005251 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,054.06 or 0.99988641 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006686 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00059111 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00011661 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005828 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00066443 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002169 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi is a coin. KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 4,078,262 coins. The Reddit community for KeyFi is https://reddit.com/r/KeyFi_Official. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KeyFi

According to CryptoCompare, “The KeyFi platform is an app-based platform for managing decentralized finance (DeFi) assets across multiple protocols, including Compound, Aave and others. The platform offers token staking incentives that require a unique decentralized identity credential, which is powered by SelfKey. The KEYFI token is designed to be used across multiple blockchain networks to provide services for as many users as possible. Telegram | Discord | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

