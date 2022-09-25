KickToken Self Reported Market Cap Tops $859,481.35 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 25th. One KickToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. KickToken has a market cap of $859,481.35 and approximately $162,868.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005297 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,879.50 or 0.99989465 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006797 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00059866 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010593 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005735 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00065727 BTC.

KickToken Coin Profile

KickToken is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,809,032 coins and its circulating supply is 122,809,031 coins. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Kick is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEM platform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. Kick can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. Telegram | Facebook | Youtube | Medium “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

