Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bell Bank

Bell Bank boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 90,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $191,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 81.5% in the second quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 179,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 80,535 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48.2% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 259,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 84,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 31.7% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 9,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.28. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

