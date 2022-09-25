Kingdom Game 4.0 Price Reaches $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market cap of $542,130.29 and $1,236.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071049 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10861641 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 365,924,705 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4. The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications.

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

