Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.20

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 111128 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on KGFHY shares. UBS Group cut Kingfisher from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 305 ($3.69) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Societe Generale cut Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kingfisher presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.33.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Kingfisher Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.26.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.