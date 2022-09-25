Kishu Inu (KISHU) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Kishu Inu (KISHU) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Kishu Inu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Kishu Inu has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. Kishu Inu has a market capitalization of $40.00 million and $888,359.00 worth of Kishu Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kishu Inu

Kishu Inu’s genesis date was April 17th, 2021. Kishu Inu’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 coins. Kishu Inu’s official Twitter account is @InuKishu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kishu Inu is https://reddit.com/r/KishuInu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kishu Inu is kishuinu.finance.

Kishu Inu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kishu Inu ($KISHU): is building a community-focused decentralized transaction network. KISHU is fully decentralized, and all decisions are made by the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kishu Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kishu Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kishu Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

