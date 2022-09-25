KittyCake Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (KCAKE)

KittyCake (KCAKE) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 25th. Over the last seven days, KittyCake has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One KittyCake coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. KittyCake has a market capitalization of $94,936.73 and approximately $102,278.00 worth of KittyCake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002886 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011017 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000076 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070384 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10760033 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
KittyCake Profile
KittyCake’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. KittyCake’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
KittyCake Coin Trading
