Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.44

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.44 and last traded at $18.44, with a volume of 1582 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Koninklijke Vopak from €37.40 ($38.16) to €30.00 ($30.61) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Koninklijke Vopak Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average is $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

About Koninklijke Vopak

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 73 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.2 million cubic meters.

Featured Stories

