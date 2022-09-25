Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LANC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other Lancaster Colony news, insider David S. Nagle sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.51, for a total transaction of $124,207.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,803.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lancaster Colony news, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total transaction of $231,388.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,918.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David S. Nagle sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.51, for a total transaction of $124,207.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,803.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 563.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LANC opened at $159.33 on Friday. Lancaster Colony has a 1 year low of $116.85 and a 1 year high of $177.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.51.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.53 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.46%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

