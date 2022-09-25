Launchpool Trading Down 7.6% Over Last Week (LPOOL)

Launchpool (LPOOL) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Launchpool coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000599 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Launchpool has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Launchpool has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $307,615.00 worth of Launchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Launchpool

Launchpool’s genesis date was February 12th, 2021. Launchpool’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. Launchpool’s official Twitter account is @LaunchPoolXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Launchpool’s official website is launchpool.xyz.

Launchpool Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launchpool connects varied stakeholders in the crypto community, including funds, community, marketers and experts, incentivising all.Funds provide a portion of their deal flow to the Launchpool platform on exactly the same terms they receive as early investors. $LPOOL holders stake $LPOOL to access a related portion of the deal on offer.”

