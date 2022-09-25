Lethean (LTHN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $17.00

Lethean (LTHN) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Lethean has a market cap of $86,841.55 and approximately $17.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 34.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,052.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00022537 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00151083 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00283493 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.51 or 0.00747856 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.18 or 0.00604425 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000943 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lethean

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services.Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

