Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Up 2.8%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.99 and last traded at $24.91. 244,339 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,891,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.23.

LI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. CLSA initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -499.90 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,895,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,229 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 19,791,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,824,000 after acquiring an additional 12,388,725 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,182,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,871,000 after buying an additional 176,651 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,732,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,406,000 after buying an additional 293,940 shares during the period. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 13.9% in the first quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,439,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,216,000 after buying an additional 788,169 shares during the period. 21.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

