Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.25.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $139.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $80.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.92. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $179.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.38 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 142.14% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Broadband

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.