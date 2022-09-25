Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) CFO Charles H. R. Bracken Sells 32,265 Shares

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $613,035.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,463. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $30.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 63.77% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 867,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,362,000 after buying an additional 142,816 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth $1,365,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,812,000 after buying an additional 119,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth $2,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.
