Lido DAO Token (LDO) Price Down 7.5% Over Last Week

Lido DAO Token (LDO) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.79 or 0.00007033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Lido DAO Token has a total market cap of $289.64 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Lido DAO Token alerts:

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,760,882 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. Telegram | Discord | GitHub | Redit Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

