Lien (LIEN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $193,427.00

Lien (LIEN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 25th. One Lien coin can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00003176 BTC on popular exchanges. Lien has a total market capitalization of $603,552.00 and $193,427.00 worth of Lien was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lien has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Lien

Lien’s genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Lien’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Lien’s official Twitter account is @LienFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lien is lien.finance. Lien’s official message board is medium.com/lien-finance.

Lien Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Lien Protocol is the smart contract that makes the bifurcation (tranching) of ETH into a stable coin and a call option possible.Users can create, trade, and use stable coins and options created from ETH, without worrying about counterparty risk.The Lien project is completely decentralized.There are no adjustable parameters or any governance schemes that can create centralization of authority.The three core features of LIEN are Tokens (iDOL, LBT, SBT, LIEN), DEX (FairSwap), and the Lien protocol.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lien directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lien should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lien using one of the exchanges listed above.

