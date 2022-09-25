LikeCoin (LIKE) Trading Down 9.9% Over Last 7 Days

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 25th. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.63 million and $5,062.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005290 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,914.37 or 0.99994039 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00058962 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010574 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005734 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00066149 BTC.

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LIKE is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,152,626,000 coins. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

